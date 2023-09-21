Raghav Juyal on being lauded by Karan Johar for his role in 'Kill'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 : Actor Raghav Juyal will be seen in an interesting role in 'Kill', which was recently screened at the Toronto International Film Festival.

His portrayal as a villain left many in awe. He even received a shoutout from filmmaker Karan Johar.

Overwhelmed by the responses, Raghav said in a statement, "I am truly humbled and grateful for the overwhelming response to my portrayal in 'Kill.' It's an honor to be recognized as the Villain of the Year, and I'm immensely thankful to the audience and critics for their support. Bringing this character to life was a challenge I embraced, and I'm thrilled that it resonated with viewers. This journey wouldn't have been possible without the incredible team behind 'Kill' and the visionary direction of Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. In addition, the words said by my makers, especially what Karan said recently has really given me the motivation and validation that my experiment and venture into the role of a menacing villain has paid off”.

KILL has the powerful backing of Dharma Production and producer Karan Johar and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment. It stars Lakshya in the lead role.

