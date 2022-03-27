Rahat Kazmi on casting Helly Shah for his international project 'Kaya Palat'

Mumbai, March 27 Filmmaker Rahat Kazmi, who is playing the lead role opposite popular TV actress Helly Shah in the feature film 'Kaya Palat', talks about his latest project and the reason for casting Helly.

The film is directed by Shoaib Nikash Shah. It is co-written by Rahat Kazmi and Shoib Nikash Shah and co-produced by Oscar winner Marc Baschet.

Rahat says, "Choosing Helly Shah was a wise choice totally on the basis of her acting skills. She is totally involved in the script and her performance is going to be memorable for the audience."

Helly is known for her projects such as 'Swaragini', 'Devanshi', 'Sufiyana Pyaar Mera' and 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2'. Rahat shares further about the actress and the movie.

"'Kaya Palat' is her film as an actor. The film involves several deep layers inside which the audience will get to watch in the near future," he adds.

Rahat Kazmi and Tariq Khan are playing leads opposite Helly Shah in the gritty thriller. Independent musician and singer Rohil Bhatia is also playing an important role in the film.

