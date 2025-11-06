Raj Babbar pays tribute to Sanjeev Kumar on his death anniversary, calls him a legend of ‘unmatched versatility’

Mumbai, Nov 6 On the 40th death anniversary of legendary actor Sanjeev Kumar, veteran star Raj Babbar fondly remembered the late icon and paid a heartfelt tribute to him.

Reflecting on his immense contribution to Indian cinema, the ‘Bodyguard’ actor praised Sanjeev Kumar’s unmatched versatility and natural performances in classics like “Koshish,” “Aandhi,” “Sholay,” and “Mausam.” In his heartfelt post, Babbar called his legacy truly unforgettable. On Thursday, Raj Babbar took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback image of him with Sanjeev Kumar. In the picture, Raj is seen smiling warmly as Sanjeev Kumar poses beside him with his hand resting affectionately on his shoulder. The candid image captured a moment of mutual respect and camaraderie between the two actors.

Sharing the image, the ‘Daag: The Fire’ actor wrote, “Sanjeev Kumar ji had an unmatched versatility. His natural performances in Koshish, Aandhi, Sholay and Mausam hv inspired me greatly. His extraordinary craft was amplified by his humble nature that makes his legacy in Indian cinema truly unforgettable. Remembering the legend on his death anniversary today.”

Raj Babbar and Sanjeev Kumar worked together in several films, including “Silsila,” “Baat Ban Jaye,” “Rusvai,” and “Namumkin.”

Jackie Shroff also paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary actor Sanjeev Kumar on his 40th death anniversary. Remembering the late icon’s incredible versatility across genres, he took to his Instagram Stories to share a touching video montage featuring pictures of Sanjeev Kumar, who passed away in 1985 at the age of 47.

The actor set the montage to the timeless melody “Tum Aagaye Ho Noor Aa Gaya Hai” from the 1975 classic “Aandhi,” sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

Sanjeev Kumar is remembered as one of the most accomplished and versatile actors in Indian cinema. His remarkable portrayal of twin characters in “Angoor” was featured among Forbes India’s list of 25 Iconic Performances of Indian Cinema. In November 1985, the celebrated actor’s illustrious journey was cut short when he passed away following a massive heart attack.

