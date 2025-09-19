Rajinikanth’s 50 Year Cinematic Journey Lights Up Chennai Streets (Watch Video)

Prime Video today unveiled a one-of-a-kind tribute video celebrating the legendary Rajinikanth’s 50-year glorious cinematic journey, coinciding with the launch of his much-anticipated Tamil action thriller Coolie on the streaming service. Featuring filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj and music composer Anirudh, the video offers a heartfelt homage, honoring the megastar’s iconic style, unmatched on-screen presence, and deep bond with fans across generations.

For millions of fans and some 50,000 fan clubs, this anniversary is another occasion to celebrate their hero.Complementing the celebration and the video, Prime Video has also rolled out a high-impact billboard campaign across Chennai featuring Rajinikanth’s most popular punchlines, reimagined as a fan’s tribute to the legend. The cityscape comes alive, transforming everyday streets into a living canvas celebrating the superstar’s legendary career.

Rajinikanth's acting career started in the mid-1970s, and he has been a cultural phenomenon loved by audiences of all ages. Coolie stars some of the biggest stars, including Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan in key roles. The film also features a cameo appearance by Pooja Hegde in a song named Monica.Superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundaryaa Rajinikanth shared a post on her social media to praise Rajinikanth, calling him her ‘Powerhouse Appa’ as his latest film, 'Coolie', continues to break records worldwide after its OTT release. The movie is currently trending in the top 10 in over 20 countries on Amazon Prime, proving the superstar’s ever-growing global appeal. Sharing the post on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “One and only (Superstar) my powerhouse appa.” The motion poster showcased two shades of Rajinikanth from 'Coolie', one of which was the highly talked about de-aged version of the superstar. Rajinikanth is currently at work on Nelson’s Jailer 2, the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster, and has hinted it may release after June 2026.