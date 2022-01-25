Rajkummar, Bhumi's secret is out with 'Badhaai Do' trailer

Mumbai, Jan 25 The secret that actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar were trying to keep, is finally out as the makers of the upcoming film 'Badhaai Do' released the trailer on Tuesday morning.

The three-minute and six second trailer revolves around a marital setting between Rajkummar and Bhumi, only to know that there are a lot of secrets between these two to unfold.

The two disclose the secrets to each other that they both are from the LGBTQ+ community.

Getting into a marriage of convenience and living as roommates, is what leads to humorous situations between the pair, making this one a perfect family entertainer.

It is not only high on comedy and emotions, but this family drama also deals with a socially relevant subject, that we got a glimpse of in the trailer.

The trailer was posted with a caption, "Witness the Atrangi wedding Satrangi setting of the year in the month of love! #BadhaaiDoTrailer out now. #BadhaaiDo coming out In Cinemas on 11th Feb, 2022"

The movie directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, is one of the most eagerly awaited family entertainers releasing this year in cinemas. Besides Rajkummar and Bhumi, the family entertainer also boasts of an ensemble cast featuring talented actors like Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Chum Darang, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey and Shashi Bhushan amongst others essaying pivotal roles & taking the narrative ahead.

Junglee Pictures' 'Badhaai Do' releases on February 1.

