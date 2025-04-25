Rajkummar Rao Starrer Maalik’s Release Date Gets Postponed, Here’s Why

The fans of Rajkummar Rao are eagerly waiting for his upcoming movie Maalik. He will be playing a gangster in this movie. The role he has opted for is quite different this time, as he is playing the lead role in this action film. Tips Film and Northern Lights Entertainment announced a new release date for this movie. Now this film will be hitting the theatres on July 11, 2025. The movie was supposed to originally release on June 20, but since it is still under post-production, the makers decided to postpone the release of the movie.

Rajkummar Rao plays the role of Maalik, who transforms into a gangster who has a striking new intensity. It is an action-packed drama. This movie will revolutionise the gangster genre with intense action scenes. A poster that was released by the makers on Rajkummar Rao's birthday hinted that his character will change into a furious and intense one. This is adding to the excitement among fans. The movie is directed by Pulkit and is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.

Tips Production House’s Instagram page posted the updated release date and wrote, “Raub, Rutba, aur RAJ hoga Maalik ka, 11 July se. Aa rahe hain #Maalik, 11 July se sirf cinemagharon mein.”

Scenes from Maalik were shot in a number of Indian cities, including Lucknow, Varanasi, and Unnao. Medha Shankar, Manushi Chhillar, and Prosenjit Chatterjee will be seen playing the main characters in the movie, while Huma Qureshi will make a surprise appearance in a dance sequence. With its gripping plot and Rajkummar Rao's compelling portrayal of a mobster, viewers can expect to be absorbed in the film's world of drama, action, and suspense.