Rakesh Roshan Opens Up About Hrithik and Sussanne Khan’s Divorce, Reveals the Real Reason Behind Their Split

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan was one of the power couples in entertainment industry. In 2014 the couple ended fourteen years of marriage, which came as a big shock for their fans. In recent interview Hrithik's father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan revealed the real reason of their divorce.

In an interview with media portal, Rakesh Roshan spoke about his relationship with his son Hrithik and ex-daughter-in-law Sussanne Khan, offering a candid perspective on their personal lives. He said, "Whatever happened was between the couple. For me, Sussanne is still Sussanne. They were in love; they had a misunderstanding that is for them to resolve. As for us, she came into our house as family, and she still remains a member of the family." Sussanne and Hrithik have never publicly shared the reasons behind their divorce, and Rakesh emphasized that their bond with Sussanne remains strong despite the separation.

When asked if Hrithik shares details about his love life with him, Rakesh mentioned, "Hrithik and my daughter are a little scared of me. I don’t know, maybe because I am a well-disciplined man. I am not short-tempered, nor am I someone who scolds others, but I am very disciplined… When they were little, they wouldn’t talk to me openly. Now they do. Now, we are like friends at home."

Despite their separation, Hrithik and Sussanne maintain a cordial relationship. They are often seen together in social settings and continue to co-parent their sons effectively. They have been spotted vacationing together and celebrating occasions as friends. Their ability to remain amicable has been highlighted as a positive example of co-parenting in the public eye.