Rakul Preet Singh Reveals How R Madhavan Praised Her Acting Skills After the Highway Scene in De De Pyaar De 2

Rakul Preet Singh, who delivered a banging hit with De De Pyaar De 2, has been winning hearts with her magnetic screen presence as Ayesha. The actress stole the show with a refreshing blend of charm, emotion, and confidence. Her chemistry with Ajay Devgn and Meezan Jafri received strong praise from both audiences and critics, while her effortless connect with R Madhavan added a compelling depth to the narrative. Ayesha emerged as one of the standout elements of the franchise, further cementing Rakul’s impact as a performer who elevates every frame she appears in.

In a recent interaction, Rakul revealed how R Madhavan personally appreciated her performance after filming the much-loved highway scene. Sharing the moment, she said, “He said, ‘People can’t stand in front of me, so what you did yesterday… you have no idea what you’ve done.’ And I was like, ‘Huh? What have I done?’ He continued, ‘You have no idea what you did yesterday, and I just want to tell you—make wise choices. Believe in yourself, girl. You are more than you think… make your own path.’ I was so overwhelmed by that thought because he didn’t have to say all this to me. He could’ve just said, ‘Yes, very good, the shot is done.’ But instead, he took 24 hours, came back the next day, and explained it to me.”

