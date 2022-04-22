Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's 'Animal' goes on floors
By ANI | Published: April 22, 2022 12:31 PM2022-04-22T12:31:06+5:302022-04-22T15:52:30+5:30
Shooting for Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Animal' has started amid the snow-capped mountains of Manali, Himachal Pradesh.
On Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the update about the film. He posted a picture, in which one of the members of the film is seen holding a clapperboard.
"RANBIR KAPOOR - SANDEEP REDDY VANGA: 'ANIMAL' SHOOT STARTS TODAY... #RanbirKapoor and director #SandeepReddyVanga's [#ArjunReddy, #KabirSingh] first collaboration #Animal commenced shoot today in #Manali," Taran tweeted.
Being helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It is touted as a crime drama and will release on August 11 next year.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor