Ranbir Kapoor to join social media post-wedding with Alia Bhatt?

B-town's star couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot after years of speculation. Ranbir who enjoys a massive fan following has always been a private person and the star kid is away from social media, but it looks like, this might change after the Barfi star's wedding. A report in India Today states that the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor will be finally making his debut on social media officially after his wedding with Alia. In fact, his ladylove has played an important role in convincing her husband-to-be to join social media.

The actress suggested Ranbir to share a personal video message on his social media handle for his fans after their marriage. Further, the report also said that at Ranbir and Alia's Mehendi ceremony, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress and KJo were heard discussing the idea of the Sanju actor putting up a special video message on Alia’s social media handles after the wedding.Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir's wedding was first confirmed by their dear friend Ayan Mukerji earlier today. He released a song teaser from 'Brahmastra' and wished them as they are set to embark on a new journey.