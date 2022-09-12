Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra ₹100 crore in India, ₹200 crore worldwide

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, continued to perform well at the box office. Despite mixed reviews, the film, directed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Karan Johar, showed some growth on Sunday. Brahmastra’s Hindi version collected around ₹41-42 crore on day 3, in comparison to the ₹37 crore it made on day 2, taking its weekend total to ₹110 crore worldwide. Trade analysts are predicting a possible ₹250 crore weekend. As per trade sources, the three-day collections of the Hindi version of Brahmastra are around ₹110 crore nett (with ₹41-42 crore on Sunday), while the film earned around ₹45 crore in all languages on Sunday itself. Meanwhile, the collections for all formats, including languages other than Hindi, are more than ₹120 crore nett for the opening weekend.

Brahmastra had recorded a great opening with collections coming in the range of around ₹35-36 crore despite it releasing on a non-holiday. Brahmastra Day 1 collections have reportedly beaten the opening day figures of Ranbir Kapoor's highest opening so far, Sanju, which had collected ₹34.75 crore on day 1 in 2018. As per the makers, Brahmastra had earned ₹160 crore in its first two days worldwide. Earlier, it was reported that with many shows going houseful, theatres in many major centres had now opened early morning and late night shows to keep up with the increased demands.

