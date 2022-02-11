Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera to release in theatres on 22 July

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera is all set for a 22nd July, 2022 release on big screens. The film was supposed to release on March 18 but the makers announced a new release date on Friday.

Vaani will be seen next opposite Ranbir Kapoor in YRF's 'Shamshera'. 'Shamshera', produced by Yash Raj Films, is said to be a dacoit drama set in the 19th century. It will chronicle the story of a dacoit tribe fighting for their right and independence from the British. Apart from Vaani and Ranbir, the film will also feature actor Sanjay Dutt.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, 'Shamshera' will also have Sanjay Dutt playing the nemesis to Ranbir's character. The actor will also be seen in upcoming films 'Brahmastra' and 'Animal'.