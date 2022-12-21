Randeep Rai: I'll be playing a negative character for the first time ever

Mumbai, Dec 21 'Balika Vadhu 2' actor Randeep Rai talks about his entry in the show 'Meet' and how it was to play a negative character for the first time.

He said: "This is the first time in my career, I will be playing a negative character and that too of a lawyer, so it is challenging for me but I always wanted to do something out of my comfort zone. So, I hope that this opportunity will give me a chance to explore my boundaries as an artist."

"Having said that, performing a negative role is not easy for an actor. I just hope that I am able to do justice to my character and the fans of the show love me."

Randeep started his acting career in 2014 with the show 'O Gujariya: Badlein Chal Duniya' and later he acted in shows such as 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', 'Balika Vadhu 2'.

He is sharing screen space with Ashi Singh for the second time. They both worked together in the show 'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai' that went off air in 2019.

Talking about getting an opportunity to work again with Ashi, he said: "I am very excited to play the character of Anurag, he is going to bring in a lot of twists and turns in the lives of the Ahlawats. In fact, Ashi and I have worked before, and we are reuniting on-screen after more than almost three years now."

'Meet' is based on a Bengali show 'Bokul Katha' and it revolves around a Haryanvi girl Meet Hooda, played by Ashi Singh, and how she breaks the societal norms and regulations by running her family all alone as a delivery agent.

'Meet' airs on Zee TV.

