Ranveer Singh, team 'Cirkus' join Rohit Shetty for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' finale shoot

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, on Monday, reunited with the star cast and the director of his next family entertainer film 'Cirkus' as the team shot for the grand finale episode of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer shared a happy picture which he captioned, "The Kings of Comedy!!! #Cirkus ... this Christmas!!!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiriaIqBoDO/

In the picture, the 'Padmaavat' actor could be seen along with director Rohit Shetty, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Johny Lever and Siddharth Jadhav.

Meanwhile, director Rohit Shetty dropped a string of pictures on Instagram from the finale shoot of 'KKK 12', which he captioned, "When my 'Cirkus' met my Khatron Ke Khiladis! Thanks to my audience for making 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' a big success! Ab Christmas mein 'Cirkus' ko bhi itna hi pyaar dena!."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CisIEGlp5Oj/

In the pictures, team 'Cirkus' could be seen having fun with the cast of 'KKK 12'.

Actor Pooja Hegde shared a couple of pictures from the shoot, captioning it, "Did a bunch of crazy and entertaining things with this lot of crazy and entertaining humans #Cirkus2022."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cirmh0mqyHI/

Meanwhile, actor Jacqueline Fernandez was missing from the promotional episode shoot, as she is also a part of the Rohit Shetty directorial film.

'Cirkus' is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

'Cirkus' marks the second collaboration of actor Ranveer and director Rohit Shetty, in a full-fledged role after 'Simmba'.

Based on the 1960s era, the film also marks Ranveer's first double-role of his career.

Makers earlier unveiled the first look posters and the release date of the film.

Meanwhile, the 'Ram-Leela' actor will be also seen in Karan Johar's next directorial 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. The film is all set to release on February 10, 2023.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in south director Shankar's next, the official remake of the Tamil blockbuster film 'Anniyan'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor