Ranvir Shorey reminisces about the fateful morning he lost his mother

Mumbai, Oct 9 Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey recently took a moment to remember his late mother, Rajeshwari Shorey, on her death anniversary.

Sharing an emotional note on social media, the actor looked back on the fateful morning when she passed away 22 years ago. Expressing his enduring grief, Ranvir wrote that he misses her deeply every year and continues to shed tears for her even today. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a rare, unseen blurry picture of his mother, where she could be seen sitting on a couch and smiling. Along with the photo, Ranvir penned an emotional note expressing how he continues to miss her every year.

For the caption, the ‘Tiger 3’ actor wrote, “Today, October 9th, marks 22 years since my mother, Rajeshwari Shorey, passed away. I was asleep when she left us that fateful morning 22 years ago…I cry this night every year since then. Miss you, mama. Om Shanti.”

Ranvir had earlier opened up about this difficult phase of his life during his time on “Bigg Boss OTT 3.” He reflected on it as one of the most painful and emotional chapters he has ever experienced.

The actor had said, “In 2002, I was shooting for Lakshya in Ladakh, and I got a call from home informing me that my mother was not well. But I couldn’t leave the set, as the shoot was still in progress. Fortunately, when I returned to Bombay, she was okay and discharged from the hospital. A few days later, she passed away at home. It remains the biggest trauma of my life.”

Work-wise, the 53-year-old actor was last seen in the series “Bindiya Ke Bahubali.” Set in a fictional madhouse city called Bindiya, the series also featured Tannishtha Chatterjee, Govind Namdev, Saurabh Shukla, Seema Biswas, and Sushant Singh.

Shorey is known for his stint in movies such as "Jism," "Lakshya," "Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.," "Singh Is Kinng," "Ek Tha Tiger," "Angrezi Medium," "Khosla Ka Ghosla," "Traffic Signal," "Bheja Fry," "Mithya," "Titli," and "A Death In The Gunj."

