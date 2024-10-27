Reese Witherspoon thrives in new romance with Oliver Haarmann: Report

Washington [US], October 27 : Reese Witherspoon is reportedly relishing her new relationship with businessman Oliver Haarmann, a source revealed to People magazine.

The 48-year-old actress, known for her role in 'The Morning Show', is said to be enjoying her time with Haarmann, who brings a refreshing perspective by not being part of the Hollywood scene.

"Reese is doing great and enjoys dating. She's having fun with Oliver," the insider shared with People magazine.

Witherspoon has been making frequent trips between Nashville and New York City to spend time with Haarmann, who is a minority co-owner of the NHL's New York Islanders and a founding partner at Searchlight Capital.

"He's spending time with her kids too," the source told People magazine.

The source also noted that Haarmann has been interacting with Witherspoon's sons, Deacon Phillippe, 21, and Tennessee James Toth, 12, but they weren't certain if he had met her daughter, Ava Phillippe, 25, just yet. "Reese loves that he's a businessman and not into Hollywood," the insider emphasized.

Their romance blossomed after they were first seen together in New York City on September 4, after previously dining at L'Artusi in the West Village, as per People magazine.

Despite the budding relationship, Witherspoon is taking things slow, focusing on her career and her children. "She enjoys it but doesn't want it to be a big focus. She's busy with work and her son," the source explained.

The actress recently finalized her divorce from Jim Toth, her husband of nearly 12 years, in August 2023.

In an interview, she reflected on the personal growth that has come from her experiences, as per People magazine.

"It feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what's happening," she shared, emphasizing her commitment to honesty and vulnerability in her public life.

