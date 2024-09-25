Rekha back to 80s look in turban & head wraps

Mumbai, Sep 25 Bollywood's legendary actress Rekha was spotted at Mumbai airport on Wednesday, turning heads with her stunning all-black ensemble. The iconic star paired her chic outfit with a matching head wrap, effortlessly showcasing her timeless style and setting major fashion goals for fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Rekha was leaving for the 24th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards which will be held in Abu Dhabi on September 27. She will be performing for over 20 minutes on the stage.

The visuals captured Rekha in an all-black outfit, elegantly paired with a striking white scarf and a black head wrap. She completed her look with her signature red lips, funky sunglasses, trendy sneakers, and a stylish handbag. This ensemble perfectly blended comfort and glamour, reinforcing her status as a fashion icon in the industry.

Rekha's airport look reminded us of her iconic style in the 80s which often featured head wraps and turbans, and became a signature element of her glamorous persona. These bold accessories not only highlighted her exquisite features but also added a touch of drama and sophistication to her looks. Whether adorned with intricate embellishments or worn simply, Rekha's head wraps exuded elegance and flair, allowing her to stand out as a trendsetter of her time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rekha has starred in more than 180 films and is the recipient of the National Film Award.

Rekha, who is the daughter of actors Pushpavalli and Gemini Ganesan, started her career as a child actress in 1958 with Telugu films 'Inti Guttu' and 'Rangula Ratnam'. Her first film as a lead happened with the Kannada movie 'Operation Jackpot Nalli C.I.D 999'. She made her Hindi debut in 1970 with 'Sawan Bhadon'.

She last appeared in a cameo role in the movie 'Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se', starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor