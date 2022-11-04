Ridhi Dogra to share screen space with Salman Khan in Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 has been making a lot of buzz. As per the latest reports, famous television actress Ridhi Dogra has also joined the film's cast and said to have been playing a pivotal role in Maneesh Sharma's actioner.As per a source in Bollywood Hungama, "The casting of Tiger 3 is very strong.

Apart from Salman - Katrina reuniting & Emraan joining the gang, Tiger 3 will also see well-renowned actress, Ridhi Dogra join the cast. She’s done some great work on television as well as OTT in the past, the latest one being Asur. While details of her character are under strict wraps, it is confirmed that she will be seen playing a pivotal role in the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer." Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film's release date was recently pushed from Eid to Diwali next year.