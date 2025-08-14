Robin Wright, Olivia Cooke face off in psychological thriller 'The Girlfriend'; watch trailer

Los Angeles [US], August 14 : The first look at Prime Video's new drama series 'The Girlfriend,' starring Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke, is here.

On Wednesday, the streamer shared teaser images and a trailer for the upcoming show, which features Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke in lead roles. All six episodes will be released on September 10 in more than 240 countries and territories.

Check out trailer

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DNTClvVRKIR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

According to Variety, the series, based on Michelle Frances' novel of the same name, follows Laura (played by Wright), who appears to have a perfect life: a successful career, a loving husband, and a son she adores. Things change when her son Daniel introduces his new girlfriend, Cherry (played by Cooke). From their first meeting, Laura feels that something is not right. She suspects Cherry may be hiding something, but the truth may not be as simple as it seems.

The cast also includes Laurie Davidson, Waleed Zuaiter, Tanya Moodie, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Karen Henthorn, Anna Chancellor, Leo Suter, and Francesca Corney.

Produced by Imaginarium Productions and Amazon MGM Studios, The Girlfriend is a psychological thriller created for television by Naomi Sheldon and Gabbie Asher. The writing team includes Sheldon, Asher, Polly Cavendish, Helen Kingston, Marek Horn, Ava Wong Davies, Isis Davis, Smita Bhide, and Matt Evans.

