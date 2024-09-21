‘Rockstar’ director Imtiaz Ali on film’s getting re-released: ‘cinema is permanent’

Mumbai, Sep 21 Director Imtiaz Ali, who is known for his cult movies like ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Rockstar’, ‘Highway, ‘Tamasha’ and many others, shared his take on the films getting re-released in theatres.

During an interactive session, when Imtiaz was asked about old films getting released back-to-back and whether is there a lack of script in the industry, the director said, “No, there is no lack of script, cinema is permanent. Cinema can be seen for 100 years, which is a good cinema and it is a matter of great joy that films are being re-released. At least, we can see our old favorite films again”.

Imtiaz continued, “If I want to see 'Sholay' and I want to see it on the big screens, then this means is not available to me. Today, it is available because it is the time of re-release, why should we not see our good old films?”

"Like we can see in OTT again and again, in the same way, we can see it in theatre. So, I welcome this trend very much.” He concluded.

In the same session, he also spoke about the criticism of his recently released ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ due to its language barrier. Speaking on it Imtiaz said, “Actually, we used some clever subtitling in it so that people could understand it very easily and well because he was a Punjabi singer and the film was in Hindi, so it was difficult and we tried our best to make the Hindi people understand the Punjabi language as much as possible.”

‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ featured Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. The film was based on the life of Punjab’s renowned singer 'Amar Singh Chamkila' and his wife Amarjot Kaur who became famous for singing explicit songs resembling fantasies between women and men that rose fury among many others.

The film's music was composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics beautifully penned by Irshad Kamil. The film helmed by Imtiaz Ali made its way to the OTT platform Netflix on April 12, 2024 and received mixed reviews from critics.

However, many cine lovers praised the makers for focusing on the details and for creating the aura of vintage Punjab fascinatingly.

The film is currently available on the streaming platform Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor