Ryan Reynolds recalls his conversation with Nicolas Cage to reprise his role of Ghost Rider in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Washington [US], August 9 : Ryan Reynolds opened up about having a conversation with Nicolas Cage to reprise his role of Ghost Rider in 'Deadpool & Wolverine', reported Deadline.

The latest Marvel Studios' film pays homage to 20th Century Fox's superhero heroes. Jennifer Garner as Elektra and Wesley Snipes as Blade made surprise appearances in 'Deadpool and Wolverine'.

"Yes," Reynolds told Collider, acknowledging he had talked with Cage about possibly appearing in Deadpool & Wolverine, adding, "Came to a conversation for sure. Yeah, but no."

Cage performed the superhero character in Mark Steven Johnson's 2007 film about Johnny Blaze, a motorcycle stuntman who sells his soul to become a bounty hunter for wicked demons. The actor reprised his role in the 2012 sequel, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

Reynolds did not reveal why Cage did not reprise his Ghost Rider character in Deadpool & Wolverine, but Snipes recently discussed how the opportunity to portray Blade again in the film came about.

"It started with a text from Ryan Reynolds," shared Snipes.

Snipes was hesitant to agree to the film, thinking it was "very unlikely" that it would happen.

"I did not think it was possible. I didn't think he would be able to pull it off. I didn't think that Marvel was into it. Disney was into it," Snipes said. "And also because they had Mahershala [Ali], you know, cast for the next upcoming version of it. So, it didn't make sense to me."

Snipes was referring to Ali's turn as Blade in a film directed by Yann Demange that is scheduled to be released on November 7, 2025, reported Deadline.

