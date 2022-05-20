Sahir Raza opens up on his upcoming comedy series 'Feels Like Home'

Mumbai, May 20 'Feels Like Home' director Sahir Raza talks about his upcoming web series featuring Preet Kammani, Vishnu Kaushal, Mihir Ahuja and Anshuman Malhotra.

The comic series revolves around the life of 4 boys from their parties, emotions, fights and drama.

On the show's exciting take on how youngsters deal with what life throws at them, director Sahir said: "In this space, there are very few shows that manage to go beyond just the coming of age narrative. With 'FLH''s stellar cast and crew that is what I think we have managed."

"Whether we have delivered on the promise successfully or not is for the audience to judge," he added.

Written and directed by Sidhanta Mathur and Sahir Raza, 'Feels Like Home' is all set to release on June 10 on Lionsgate Play.

