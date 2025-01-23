Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Provides Temporary Protection for Actor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged on Tuesday, January 21, after six days of treatment following a stabbing incident linked to a robbery attempt. He expressed gratitude to his fans and well-wishers for their support during this harrowing experience. In response to the attack, the Mumbai Police have provided temporary protection for Khan and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with increased patrolling in the Bandra area, which has seen a rise in serious crimes. This includes recent incidents such as shots fired at actor Salman Khan’s house and the murder of politician Baba Siddiqui.

As per the police reports, the attack, which left the actor with six injuries, including deep cuts to his neck and back, occurred as he reportedly attempted to protect his family and staff from an armed intruder. The suspect, identified as a Bangladeshi national, has been arrested and remains in police custody. According to investigators, the intruder targeted Khan’s home for burglary, unaware of the actor’s celebrity status.

Khan returned home to cheers from fans gathered outside his residence. In a statement, he expressed gratitude for the support he received during the ordeal. “I’m deeply thankful to everyone who stood by me during this horrifying incident,” he said. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been by her husband’s side throughout the recovery process, has requested privacy as the family heals from the traumatic event. Meanwhile, Khan is focusing on his recovery at home following surgery.