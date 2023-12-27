Salman Khan Birthday Special: Here Are the Top 10 Must-Watch Movies of Bhaijaan

Salman Khan, the beloved Bollywood actor known as 'Bhaijaan,' marked his 58th birthday with joyous celebrations across the film industry. With a remarkable career spanning decades, Salman has not only excelled in acting but also ventured into production, singing, television hosting, and philanthropy. As fans shower him with heartfelt birthday wishes, let's delve into Salman Khan's cinematic journey, highlighting his top 10 films.

Salman Khan's Top 10 Movies:

1. Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!: Considered an all-time blockbuster, this film remains one of Salman's most successful ventures. The stellar star cast, coupled with memorable performances by Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit as Prem and Nisha, has left an indelible mark in Bollywood history.

2. Maine Pyar Kiya: A 90s romantic classic, "Maine Pyar Kiya" established Salman as the ultimate lover boy. His college boy charm and on-screen chemistry with Bhagyashree garnered widespread acclaim, making the film a fan favorite.

3. Tere Naam: Salman Khan's portrayal of Radhe Mohan in "Tere Naam" set new trends. From a unique hairstyle to a rowdy gangster attitude, the tragic love story left an emotional impact on audiences, bringing tears to their eyes.

4. Andaz Apna Apna: Known for his action hero roles, Salman showcased his comedic prowess in "Andaz Apna Apna." Alongside Aamir Khan, the film features the duo competing for a girl's heart, earning praise for Salman's impeccable comic timing.

5. Dabangg Series: "Dabangg," featuring Salman as Chulbul Pandey, became a fan favorite, grossing over Rs 200 crores globally. The success led to sequels in 2012 and 2019, solidifying Salman's status as a Bollywood icon.

6. Bodyguard: "Bodyguard" showcased Salman as Lovely Singh, a bodyguard who falls in love with the woman he's hired to protect. The film's blend of action and romance made it a massive hit, earning over Rs 100 crores worldwide within its first day of release.

7. Ek Tha Tiger: A major hit in YRF's Spy franchise, "Ek Tha Tiger" starred Salman Khan as Indian RAW agent Tiger and Katrina Kaif as Pakistani ISI agent Zoya. Their on-screen chemistry and the film's thrilling plot captivated audiences globally.

8. Kick: Sajid Nadiadwala's "Kick" featured Salman as Devi Lal Singh, embroiled in a battle with a local gangster. The action-comedy earned over Rs 300 crores globally, showcasing Salman's magnetic screen presence.

9. Sultan: In the acclaimed film "Sultan," Salman portrayed the role of Sultan Ali Khan, a middle-aged wrestler on a journey to regain respect and win back his wife. The film resonated with audiences and garnered critical acclaim.

10. Bajrangi Bhaijaan: "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" stands out as one of Salman's biggest hits, earning over Rs 900 crores worldwide. The heartwarming story follows an innocent Hindu man helping a mute Pakistani girl reunite with her family, overcoming numerous challenges.