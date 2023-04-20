Salman Khan calls off Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan screening due to Pamela Chopra’s demise

Pamela Chopra passed away on Thursday morning, after undergoing treatment for age-related issues at a hospital in Mumbai. She was cremated at 11 am on April 20. Salman Khan has decided to cancel the special celebrity screening of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, which was supposed to take place today. The actor shared a warm relationship with the Chopra family and has had a long standing professional relationship with them, having worked in films like ‘Sultan’, ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Pathaan’ to name a few.

Soon after her demise, the Chopra family had issued a statement that Pamela had been cremated. It read, "With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection.”Pamela and Yash Chopra had a traditional arranged marriage in 1970. They have two sons, Aditya and Uday Chopra. Pamela was a huge pillar of support to Yash Chopra, in his journey behind the camera. Not many are aware that Pamela Chopra was a singer and has sung in various films like Kabhi Kabhie (1976), Trishul (1978), Kaala Patthar (1979), Silsila (1981), Chandni (1989), Lamhe (1991), Darr (1993) etc. One of the last songs sung by her was 'Ghar Aaja Pardesi' from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995). Pamela Chopra was also a writer in films like Kabhi Kabhie and Dil To Pagal Hai (1997). Lastly, she has also been credited as a dress designer in Silsila and Sawaal (1982), producer in Aaina (1993), co-producer in Dil To Pagal Hai and associate producer in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein (2000), Mujhse Dosti Karoge (2002), Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai (2002) and Veer-Zaara (2004).

