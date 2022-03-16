Salman Khan joins the cast of Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather' megastar pens welcome note

Superstar Salman Khan has officialy joined the cast of Chiranjeevi starrer Godfather. A picture of the two acting stalwarts has now gone viral, as Chiranjeevi welcomed Salman on board his upcoming project with a heartelt note. "Welcome aboard #Godfather , Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing a screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience."

Welcome aboard #Godfather ,

Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience.@jayam_mohanraja@AlwaysRamCharanpic.twitter.com/kMT59x1ZZq — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 16, 2022

Godfather is the official Telugu remake of Malayalam hit Lucifer (2019), starring Mohanlal. It is the highest grossing Malayalam film to date, as per report. It is planned as a trilogy. The Telugu remake Godfather also stars Nayanthara. Touted to be an intense political drama, Thaman S is the music composer for Godfather. Konidela Surekha presents the movie, while Chiranjeevi's own Konidela Productions and Super Good Films are producing the movie. According to a Pinkvilla report, Salman and Chiru will finally be uniting at ND Studios in Karjat from March 12. It’s going to be a weeklong schedule with the two superstars as they will be shooting some action and dramatic scenes in the set up.” as source was quoted as saying.