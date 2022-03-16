Salman Khan joins the cast of Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather' megastar pens welcome note
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 16, 2022 11:24 AM2022-03-16T11:24:40+5:302022-03-16T11:25:59+5:30
Superstar Salman Khan has officialy joined the cast of Chiranjeevi starrer Godfather. A picture of the two acting stalwarts has now gone viral, as Chiranjeevi welcomed Salman on board his upcoming project with a heartelt note. "Welcome aboard #Godfather , Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing a screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience."
Welcome aboard #Godfather ,— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 16, 2022
Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience.@jayam_mohanraja@AlwaysRamCharanpic.twitter.com/kMT59x1ZZq
Godfather is the official Telugu remake of Malayalam hit Lucifer (2019), starring Mohanlal. It is the highest grossing Malayalam film to date, as per report. It is planned as a trilogy. The Telugu remake Godfather also stars Nayanthara. Touted to be an intense political drama, Thaman S is the music composer for Godfather. Konidela Surekha presents the movie, while Chiranjeevi's own Konidela Productions and Super Good Films are producing the movie. According to a Pinkvilla report, Salman and Chiru will finally be uniting at ND Studios in Karjat from March 12. It's going to be a weeklong schedule with the two superstars as they will be shooting some action and dramatic scenes in the set up." as source was quoted as saying.