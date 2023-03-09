Salman Khan mourns the loss of 'Tere Naam' director Satish Kaushik

Satish Kaushik’s untimely demise has left a void in the industry that can never be filled. The actor-director passed away on March 8, after suffering from a heart attack. Tributes have been pouring in for the veteran actor, now Salman Khan has also joined the list.

He wrote, ‘Always loved cared n respected him n shall alway remember him for the man that he was . May his soul rest in peace n strength to family n loved ones. .. #RIP Satish Ji.’Satish gave Salman one of his biggest hits, ‘Tere Naam’. The film, which also starred Bhumika Chawla, is one of the most loved films of the actor in Bollywood.

The ace actor was born on April 13, 1956. His breakout role was that of the character Calendar in Shekhar Kapur's Mr India. An alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India, he had also made an impact with early releases like Jaane Bhi Do Yaro, Mandi and Woh 7 Din.Kaushik made a transition to direction with Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. Tere Naam and Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain are some of his popular films as director.