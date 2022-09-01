Salman Khan performs aarti, at sister Arpita Khan's residence for Ganesh Chaturthi

Actor Salman Khan performed aarti as he celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at the Mumbai home of his sister Arpita Khan. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, Salman shared a video giving a glimpse inside the celebrations. For the occasion, Salman opted for a white shirt, blue denims and black shoes.

In the clip, a person gave Salman a pooja thali (plate). The actor gestured to a child, who stood nearby looking at him, if he wanted to join him. After the boy shook his head, Salman smiled and started doing the aarti. He also looked and smiled at a girl standing next to the boy.

The clip also showed Arpita, her husband-actor Aayush Sharma and their son, Ahil Sharma, doing aarti together. Salman was also seen grooving to the music played on the occasion as Arpita stood next to him with daughter Ayat sleeping in her arms.Actor Riteish Deshmukh was also seen doing aarti in the video. Salman's mother Salma was seen sitting on a sofa near the altar. Many guests attended the celebrations.