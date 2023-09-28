Salman Khan poured alcohol all over me,’ reveals superstar's former girlfriend

Former actress Somy Ali, who has never shied away from speaking her mind and about her past relationship with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, says she saw many shades during her time in India, be it in intimate relationships, professional and even with friendships.However, she added that her worst nightmare was her relationship which she is still suffering from as she is still being bullied even though she broke off the relationship 22 years ago.

Recently, a Redditor took to the platform to share a short clip from Ali’s interview where she made explosive revelations about Salman Khan and his habits of misbehaving with women. She also mentions his relationship going downhill with Sangeeta Bijlani and Aishwarya Rai filing an FIR against the superstar. The clip, which has gone viral, opens with Somy revealing that she had come to India to marry Salman Khan as she had a crush on him.

Somy Ali talks about a media article that quotes her, saying, “He hits me because he cares.” Adding that she was so naïve to believe Dabangg Khan when he told him he hits her because he loves her. The Pakistani further opens up about Sangeet and Salman’s marriage, revealing that the wedding invitation was printed when she caught him red-handed at Ali’s home. She ends up calling it Karma. Later, when the interviewer asks her if whatever she wrote in the controversial Insta post was true or not. She says, “Bilkul sach tha.” Somy Ali recalls an incident where Manisha Koirala took a stand for her. She said, “Salman ne kaha tum kya pi rahi ho, maine kaha thumbs up magar us thumbs up mein rum thi. Toh unhone jab rum taste ki toh unhone pura glass mere sar pe udel dia. Mere kapde baal sab geele hogaye. Bottle nai todi thi. Toh Manisha (Koirala) ne kaha “How dare you treat a woman like this?” Manisha uth gayi aur kaha ‘Somy you come and stay with me.” Maine uski baat nahi maani aur hamari dosti toot gayi.”

Somy Ali, who worked with top stars of B-town like Saif Ali Khan and Suneil Shetty, has been a part of Hindi films such as Anth (1994), Yaar Gaddar (1994), Aao Pyaar Karein (1994), Andolan (1995) and Chupp (1997).She was born in Karachi, Pakistan. Her mother Tehmina is Iraqi, and her father Madan is Pakistani. After studying at the Convent of Jesus and Mary, Karachi till age 12, she, her mother and brother moved to Florida.Somy Ali is completely away from showbiz for quite sometime now. She is currently running an organisation, No More Tears, which helps people who are mentally or physically abused.