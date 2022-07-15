Salman Khan to charge Rs 1000 crore for upcoming season of Bigg Boss 16?

Salman Khan will be back as a host for the much-awaited season of Bigg Boss 16. The actor has already given his nod to host Bigg Boss 16 at a recently held award function in Abu Dhabi.According to several media reports, Salman has asked for a three-time hike in fees considering that he hasn’t got a big raise in the past few seasons.It has also been reported that Salman has now demanded Rs 1000 crore for next season.

Yes, you read that right! If media reports are anything to go by, Salman might get paid a total of Rs 1050 crore for the 16th season of 'Bigg Boss', since his earnings for the previous season were roughly Rs 350 crore.Meanwhile, the producers have reportedly approached Arjun Bijlani, Munawar Faruqui, Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi, Tina Dutta, Aarushi Dutta, Poonam Pandey, Shivam Sharma, Jay Dudhane, Munmun Dutta, Azma Fallah, Kat Christian, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh and Kevin Almasifar to participate in the show.