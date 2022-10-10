Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser to release on Diwali?

Salman Khan has been on a roll with some big ticket films in his kitty. The actior has been busy shooting for his ambitious project Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. Now if reports are to be believed then the actor will be releasing a teaser or a motion poster of the film during Diwali, which falls on October 24.

According to an insider, Salman along with his team will be dropping an "asset" of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan during the festival of light. Since it's a festival where family comes together and the film is a family entertainer, the actor felt it will be apt to drop an asset of the film during the festival. The source also added with the movie releasing in two months, it's fair to begin its promotional campaign.

"Salman Khan, director Farhad Samji and the core team are working on the poster, motion poster, and teaser. They’ll decide closer to Diwali as to what they’ll like to release out of the three," the source added.