Salman will be killed: Actor receives another death threat

Superstar Salman Khan has received a new death threat from a caller called Roki Bhai. According to reports, the man hails from Jodhpur and is a gau-rakshak (cow protector) there. He has apparently 'threatened' to kill Salman Khan on April 30.As per a tweet by ANI, "In a call received at Police Control Room yesterday, a man who identified himself as Roki Bhai from Rajasthan's Jodhpur threatened to kill actor Salman Khan on April 30. Further investigation underway: Mumbai Police"

Amidst earlier death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Salman Khan had purchased a white bulletproof Nissan SUV recently. His security has also been beefed up and as per reports, he has also obtained a weapons license. Last month, the 57-year-old actor and his father Salim Khan received a death threat in an E-mail. Following the incident, the Mumbai Police lodged a case and started an investigation. A case was also registered at Bandra Police Station.