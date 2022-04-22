Sam Asghari teases Britney Spears for keeping Brad Pitt's framed picture in her closet

Seems like pop star Britney Spears' fiance is a little jealous of the fact that she has a crush on Hollywood's heart-throb Brad Pitt.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sam shared a video of him inspecting a framed photo of the Oscar winner in his breakthrough role as criminal J.D. in 1991's 'Thelma and Louise', which resides in Spears' closet.

Sam even expressed some envy over the 'Toxic' singer's fangirl admiration for Pitt.

"Alright, so we got a huge problem," said Asghari, wearing a pink woven cowboy hat, in the clip. "My girl got a picture of... Who's this? Brad Pitt."

Spears could also be heard speaking in the background, "The one and only."

"Yeah, the one and only Brad Pitt in her closet. You don't think I can do this?" he asked holding up a pink hairdryer and imitating Pitt as J.D., reciting his 'Thelma and Louise' lines: "Now, Simon says everybody down on the floor. If you don't lose your head, you ain't gonna lose your head."

"That's good, baby," Spears, said to Sam while chuckling.

"I'm 10 times better than that guy," Sam, 28, replied as he knocked the picture frame face-down on a table.

The quirky video accumulated more than four lakh views and thousands of replies from Britney Spears' fans who expressed their happiness after hearing the pop star laughing with joy.

"That was so cute love hearing Britney so happy," one fan wrote.

Another wrote, "WE WILL NEVER FORGET HOW OBSESSED BRITNEY IS WITH BRAD!!!"

A third fan commented, "Brad is her forever crush".

For the unversed, while Spears has a huge crush on Brad Pitt, she recently announced that she is expecting her first child with the love of her life Sam Asghari.

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram in September 2021.

Spears is also a mother of two sons, 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jaden, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor