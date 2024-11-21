Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Poem Amid Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya's Wedding Preparations

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to make headlines, known for her impressive acting skills in both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. She is also very active on social media, frequently sharing updates from her personal life with her fans. Since her divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya, Samantha has remained single, and her personal journey continues to attract attention. Recently, Samantha made waves on social media when she shared a popular poem by writer Rudyard Kipling, amidst the wedding preparations of her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya and actress Shobhita Dhulipala. The poem, which Samantha has often turned to for guidance, reads:

"When everyone is losing their temper and blaming you, you can remain calm. When everyone is doubting you, blaming you, but still you can believe in yourself without feeling bad about it. If you can wait without getting tired. If you can avoid lying and even if others hate you, you will not hate anyone. Neither the desire to look more beautiful nor the desire to speak like more intelligent people." This poem has sparked discussion among fans and followers, especially as it was shared during a time of significant change in Samantha's personal life.

On the professional front, Samantha's latest project, Citadel: Honey Bunny, which co-stars Varun Dhawan, has recently been released. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita Dhulipala are gearing up for their wedding on December 4. The ceremony will be an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance. For her special day, Dhulipala has chosen a traditional Kanjeevaram silk saree, while Naga will wear a dhoti and kurta. The couple had previously gotten engaged.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce in 2021 after three years of marriage remains a significant chapter in their lives, but both are moving forward with new paths, and their personal stories continue to capture the public’s attention.