Samir Soni feels privileged to have worked with veterans Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Kapur

Mumbai, Dec 28 For actor Samir Soni, it was surreal to work with veteran actors Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Kapur in 'Jab Khuli Kitaab'. The film, written and directed by Saurabh Shukla, is a slice-of-life drama and has been shot in Ranikhet.

Talking about the film, Samir, whose book, 'My Experiments with Silence' has garnered a positive response, said: "I am super excited for a film that I have just finished shooting. It is a lovely script, one of the most beautiful scripts I have ever read. I have been waiting for such scripts to come my way, where I am not portrayed as a rich millionaire kind of dynamic guy."

He added: "It is a privilege to be a part of this film and it has been a pleasure working with people I have been a fan of. It is great to work with someone as great as Pankaj ji, Dimple ji, who is as stunning and as warm as ever. We got to talk and discuss things every evening, and I never once had dreamt that I would work with or be seen opposite the beautiful 'Bobby' (sic)."

The film has been produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Saurabh Shukla and producer Naren Kumar's Shoe Strap Films.

Commenting further, the actor said: "The movie boasts of an extremely talented cast and is absolutely excellent. Last, but not the least, it is also great associating with Sameer Nair (CEO, Applause Entertainment) for he and his team have been doing some of the finest work in the entertainment space."

