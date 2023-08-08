Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner Bryan Randall dies at 57

Sandra Bullock's longtime partner Bryan Randall has died aged 57, his family announced in a statement.The photographer passed away over the weekend after a private, three-year battle with ALS, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig's disease. It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," his family said in a statement to People adding: "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, ALS “also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a rare neurological disease that affects motor neurons—those nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that control voluntary muscle movement. Voluntary muscles are those we choose to move to produce movements like chewing, walking, and talking. The disease is progressive, meaning the symptoms get worse over time. ALS has no cure and there is no effective treatment to reverse its progression.”

Sandra and Bryan had kept their romance out of the public eye for the most part, but Sandra appeared on ‘Red Table Talk’ in December 2021 and said that she had “found the love of my life” in him. “We share two beautiful children — three children, [Randall’s] older daughter. It’s the best thing ever,” Sandra said. She had adopted son Louis, 13, and daughter Laila, 10. Bryan shared a daughter, Skylar Staten Randall, with his previous partner.