Sanjay Dutt remembers father Sunil Dutt on birth anniversary: ‘You’ll always be my hero’

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Monday remembered his father and Bollywood legend Sunil Dutt on his 93rd birth anniversary. Sanjay took to social media and shared a heartwarming post. Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya Dutt also posted a lovely note.Sharing two photos from Munna Bhai MBBS, where Sanjay got to share screen space with Sunil Dutt, the actor wrote, “Your belief and love helped make me who I am today. You were, are and will always be my hero. Happy birthday, Dad.”

Dutt died of a heart attack on 25 May 2005 at his residence in Bandra, West Mumbai, two weeks before his 76th birthday,At the time of his death, he was the Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports in the Union Government led by Dr. Manmohan Singh and was the Member of Parliament from North-West Mumbai. He was cremated with full state honours at Santacruz Crematorium in Mumbai. He was succeeded as Minister by Mani Shankar Aiyar. His seat in the Parliament was contested by his daughter, Priya Dutt, who won it and was a Member of Parliament until May 2014.

