Saqib Saleem feels blessed to have a working birthday

Mumbai, April 9 Actor Saqib Saleem, who is busy shooting for one of his upcoming projects in Goa, says that to have a working birthday is the biggest gift for an actor.

Post his huge success with the cricket drama film "83", Saqib was occupied shooting for the new season of the web series "Crackdown". He was also seen in the anthology "Unpaused: Naya Safar".

Since the project that he is currently shooting for, is yet to be announced officially, without sharing many details of the project, Saqib said: "I'm really excited to be at the centre of a project that has been written at the height of intelligence. It's great to be in the tourists' paradise on my birthday, doing what I love the most - acting. This is a special project that's making my birthday memorable."

Saqib will be also be seen in the horror-comedy "Kakuda" along with Sonakshi Sinha and Riteish Deshmukh. He awaits the release of his first production "Double XL" starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi.

