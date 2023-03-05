Sara Ali Khan drops sweet birthday wish for brother Ibrahim

Actor Sara Ali Khan, on Sunday, dropped a sweet birthday wish for her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a selfie which she captioned, "Happiest Birthday to my (not so) little IGGY potter. The day you were born I knew I wouldn't be moms #1 child, and now post-Fuffy Singh I'm happy that you're not the superlative either. Regardless, you'll always be my #1 boy."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpZxD2poRYP/

In the picture, Ibrahim and Sara could be seen in casual outfits sitting in their living room along with their pet dog.

Soon after she shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Happy happy birthday Ibrahim Love u lots!," Saba Pataudi commented.

Ibrahim commented," I love you sister."

"Happpy Birthday Saif Sir's Mini Version," a user commented.

Sara and Ibrahim are the two eldest children of Saif Ali Khan and his former wife Amrita Singh. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor Khan, with whom he has two kids -- Taimur and Jehangir.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ibrahim assisted director Karan Johar in his upcoming romantic drama 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

Sara, on the other hand, she will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic drama film alongside actor Vicky Kaushal. She also has 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, and Karan Johar's next 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

( With inputs from ANI )

