Sara Ali Khan shines in a floral bikini looking absolutely ravishing

The gorgeous Sara Ali Khan is a travel freak who loves spending her time in the beach and the Kedarnath actress shared a glimpse for her love for the nature. Taking to her Instagram stories, Sara shared two more moments. In one, she can be seen posing with her buddies in the middle, donning a floral blue printed bikini with minimal or no makeup, and in the other, she released a short nostalgia video clip in which the Simba actress stated missing her two best friends and, of course, the sun.

Earlier, she shared an edited video clip which was a compilation of her Udaipur’s trip and wrote “State of Kings- City of Lakes 👑Suraj Ki Kirno mein Sara bakes 🌅Sunset sunrise itne photos she takes 📸 But without these memories of प्रिय सूर्य her eyes hurt and heart aches ❤️‍🔥Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Atrangi Re which is directed by Aanand L. Rai. Fans and critics have praised her performance a lot and the film is being loved by all. This film also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles.