'Sarfira' Trailer: Akshay Kumar Shines As 'Vir Mhatre' In This Inspiring Journey, Suriya's Stylish Cameo Leaves Fans Wanting For More

Akshay Kumar's collaboration with acclaimed director Sudha Kongara for 'Sarfira,' the official Hindi remake of Suriya's hit film 'Soorarai Pottru,' has sparked significant interest. The highly anticipated trailer for the film has been released, offering a glimpse into the life of Vir Mhatre, an ordinary man with an ambitious dream to make air travel affordable for all. The trailer also features superstar Suriya in a stylish cameo.

In the trailer, Akshay Kumar is depicted approaching politicians and businessmen with his visionary idea. It includes a powerful monologue where Akshay's character declares, "I don't want to break just the cost barrier for the common man, but also the caste barrier." Recently, the film's first poster was unveiled on social media by Akshay Kumar himself, who expressed his enthusiasm for the project, calling it a lifetime opportunity. The film boasts a strong ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan, and Seema Biswas. Sudha Kongara and Shalini Ushadevi have crafted the story, with dialogues penned by Pooja Tolani. Sarfira' is set to release in theatres on July 12.



