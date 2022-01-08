'Scott Pilgrim' getting anime series at Netflix

After 'The Terminator', 'Army of the Dead' and more, popular streaming giant Netflix is now developing an anime series on 2010 hit romantic-action film 'Scott Pilgrim'.

Variety has confirmed that the show would be produced by UCP. Bryan Lee O'Malley, who created the 'Scott Pilgrim' graphic novel series, would write and executive produce the anime version along with BenDavid Grabinski. The pair would also serve as co-showrunners.

The graphic novels followed the story of titular Scott, who meets a girl named Ramona and instantly falls in love with her. But when he meets one of her exes at a band competition, he realises that he has to deal with all seven of her exes to woo her. Six volumes of the novel were published, with the most recent dropping in 2010.

The film version titled 'Scott Pilgrim vs. The World' was released in 2010 starring Michael Cera as Scott and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona. The cult film also starred Jason Schwartzman, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Allison Pill, and Brandon Routh among others.

According to Variety, Science SARU Production Company would provide the animation for the upcoming anime series. Eunyoung Choi of Science SARU will produce with Abel Gongora onboard to direct.

( With inputs from ANI )

