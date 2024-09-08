Screamin' Scott Simon, iconic 'Sha Na Na' pianist dies at 75

Washington [US], September 8 : Screamin' Scott Simon, the celebrated pianist of the iconic rock 'n' roll and doo-wop group Sha Na Na, has passed away at the age of 75, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Simon died on Thursday in Ojai, California, following a prolonged battle with sinus cancer, as announced by his daughter, Nina Simon on her Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_jRdSYS3FU/?img_index=3

Simon, whose career spanned an impressive 52 years with Sha Na Na, was renowned for his dynamic performances and distinctive style.

He was a central figure in the group from its inception in 1970 until their final tour in 2022.

Known for his energetic stage presence, Simon was famous for playing the piano with his feet while performing classics like Jerry Lee Lewis's 'Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On' and Danny & the Juniors' 'At the Hop.'

In addition to his performance career, Simon played a significant role in the creation of music.

He co-wrote the song 'Sandy' with Louis St. Louis, which was famously performed by John Travolta in the 1978 film adaptation of 'Grease'.

The soundtrack from the film became one of the best-selling albums of all time, with over 30 million copies sold, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Simon's contributions extended beyond performance into television. With the debut of 'The Sha Na Na Show' in 1977, Simon relocated to Los Angeles and appeared in all 97 episodes of the show over four seasons.

The program featured a range of musical legends, including Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, James Brown, and the Ramones.

Sha Na Na's extensive tour history saw them share stages with notable artists such as John Lennon & Yoko Ono, Steve Martin, Bruce Springsteen, and Billy Joel.

Born on December 9, 1948, in Kansas City, Missouri, Simon was a multi-talented individual with interests in sports and music from an early age.

He was active in the United Synagogue Youth, a national community of Conservative Jewish teenagers, and explored various musical endeavours including jug bands and jazz quartets. Simon moved to New York City in 1966 to attend Columbia University, where he earned the nickname 'Screamin' Scott' from classmates, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He initially fronted a blues band known as The Royal Pythons before joining Sha Na Na in 1970.

Throughout his career, Simon contributed significantly to the band's musical repertoire, composing multiple songs and releasing solo albums.

Simon is survived by his wife, Deborah; daughters Nina and Morgan; stepson Nick; and granddaughters Rocket and Naomi.

