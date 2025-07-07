Sean 'Diddy' Combs gets standing ovation from fellow inmates after court verdict

Washington DC [US], July 7 : Sean 'Diddy' Combs received a standing ovation from fellow inmates after being acquitted of the most serious charges against him in a high-profile trial, reported PEOPLE.

The 55-year-old rapper and music mogul was cleared of sex trafficking and racketeering charges on Wednesday, July 2.

One of his attorneys, Marc Agnifilo, told PEOPLE that the moment Combs returned to jail after the verdict, he was met with cheers from others inside the prison. "They all said, 'We never get to see anyone who beats the government,'" Agnifilo shared.

Despite the acquittal on the most serious counts, Combs has been convicted on two lesser charges; transportation to engage in prostitution. If sentenced to the maximum on both, served one after the other, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Combs has been held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center since September 2024. His request for bail was denied by Judge Arun Subramanian during the July 2 hearing. He will remain in custody until sentencing on October 3.

Combs' lawyer, while speaking to PEOPLE further said the artist is reflecting on his life.

"He's doing okay...."realizes he has flaws like everyone else that he never worked on," Agnifilo said.

"He burns hot in all matters. I think what he has come to see is that he has these flaws and there's no amount of fame and no amount of fortune that can erase them," Agnifilo added.

The trial, which lasted over a month, included testimony from 34 witnesses, including his ex-partner Casandra "Cassie" Ventura.

According to PEOPLE, prosecutors claimed Ventura was forced into "freak offs." Combs' lawyers argued that all encounters were consensual and used text messages to support their case.

Though acquitted on major charges, Combs still faces multiple civil lawsuits involving accusations of sexual misconduct.

