Second schedule of Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas's 'Athiradi' to begin on November 18

Chennai, Nov 17 If sources in the industry are to be believed, the unit of director Arun Anirudhan's eagerly awaited Malayalam film 'Athiradi', featuring actors Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas, and Vineeth Sreenivasan in the lead, is now all set to commence the second schedule of shooting for the film from November 18.

The unit, which had completed the first schedule of the film by the beginning of this month, had originally intended to start the second schedule on November 12 but will now be starting it on November 18.

Sources claim that while the schedule will begin from November 18, Tovino Thomas will join the unit for shooting from November 23.

'Athiradi' has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs as it will be the first film to bring together Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas, and Vineeth Sreenivasan on screen.

A teaser released by the makers of the film opens with the introduction of Vineeth Sreenivasan’s character. It is followed by the introduction of the characters of Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas. The teaser hints at 'Athiradi' being a mass action entertainer. The punchline, of the teaser, gives the impression that the team is gearing up to deliver a power-packed theatrical experience. The teaser also indicates that the trio will portray distinctly different characters, both in appearance and personality.

Apart from Malayalam, the teaser was also released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

The film is being produced by actor Basil Joseph's production house Basil Joseph Entertainments along with Doctor Ananthu Entertainments.

'Athiradi', which is being made as a complete entertainer, is being directed by debutant filmmaker Arun Anirudhan, who was one of the screenwriters of the first Malayalam superhero film, 'Minnal Murali', which was directed by Basil Joseph.

The script has been co-written by Paulson Skaria and Arun Anirudhan. The film’s co-producers are Sameer Thahir and Tovino Thomas. After 'Minnal Murali', 'Athiradi' will mark the reunion of Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Sameer Thahir, and Arun Anirudhan.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Samuel Henry and music by Vishnu Vijay. Editing for the film is by Chaman Chacko while costume design is by Mashar Hamsa.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor