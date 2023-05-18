See how Sara reacted when her Cannes retro hairdo was compared to grandmother Sharmila Tagore's look

Cannes [France], May 18 : Actor Sara Ali Khan is making waves at Cannes 2023 with her stylish looks.

After making a debut in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's lehenga, Sara gave out fashion goals in a black-and-white hued fusion saree, and her retro hairstyle perfectly amped her fashion game.

A few fans even compared the actor to her grandmother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, who is known for her regal looks in Indian outfits.

Sara took notice of the fans' reactions and reacted to the comparison.

Taking to Instagram Story, Sara reacted to a collage that compared Sara's retro hairstyle, to that of Sharmila Tagore's royal hairdo.

"Epitome of beauty and grace- my lovely Badi Amma Even the suggestion of this comparison is beyond flattering," she wrote.

Sara made her debut on Cannes red carpet on Tuesday in an ivory lehenga, a matching blouse and a long dupatta with trail.

While hitting the Cannes red carpet, Sara spoke to shutterbugs where she proudly represented Indian culture.

She said, "It's (outfit) a traditional and modern Indian handmade design by Abu and Sandeep (Khosla). I've always been proud of my Indianness. It embodies who I am, it's fresh, it's modern and also has traditional roots."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Sara will be seen in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' starring Vicky Kaushal as the male lead.

She will also be seen in 'Metro... In Dino' featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

