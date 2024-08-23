Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff attend veteran photographer Pradeep Bandekar's prayer meet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 : Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently attended the prayer meet of late veteran press photographer Pradeep Bandekar.

The prayer meet, held in Mumbai, saw the presence of several industry figures, including Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff among others.

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted by photographers as he entered and exited the venue. He was dressed in a simple white shirt paired with denim jeans. The actor was accompanied by his manager, Pooja Dadlani.

Aamir Khan was also in attendance. He was seen wearing a grey kurta and black salwar, showing his respect for the departed photographer. Actor Jackie Shroff was also seen at the venue.

Veteran press photographer Pradeep Bandekar passed away on August 11.

Confirming the news of his demise with ANI, Pradeep's son Prathamesh informed that his father died in the wee hours of Sunday. He was 70.

After learning about the demise of Pradeep Bandekar, several members of the Indian film industry including Ajay Devgn and Bipasha Basu took to their respective social media handles and paid condolences.

In his decades-long career, Pradeep had worked closely with film stars. From Ajay Devgn to Manoj Bajpayee, he shared a great relationship with the members of the film industry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor