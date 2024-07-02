Shah Rukh Khan Gave Expensive Gift to Me For Doing Cameo in 'Om Shanti Om' Song Deewangi Deewangi, Says Tabu

'Om Shanti Om' is an iconic movie with an intriguing storyline and unforgettable songs that still get people grooving to this day. Film released in 2007, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The movie's blend of romance, drama, and reincarnation, along with its catchy soundtrack, has made it a timeless classic in Indian cinema. 'Deewangi Deewangi', song from this movie has cameo of almost whole Bollywood industry. From Rekha ji to Tabu all male female celebs were part of this song, Tabu who is currently promoting her upcoming film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha with Ajay Devgn revealed that Shah Rukh Khan gave expensive gift to me for doing cameo in Om Shanti Om song 'Deewangi Deewangi.'

Fans of Tabu and Shah Rukh Khan wants them to work together, Tabu recently shared her thoughts reflecting on her cameo in the song "Deewangi Deewangi" from the film Om Shanti Om, she reminisced, "Ek shot hum sabne kiya tha. (There was a shot that all of us did). I did it for Farah, and yeah, it was great fun. They made me some great clothes, great hair, and makeup, and we got very expensive gifts from Shah Rukh Khan.”

The star-studded song also featured notable actors such as Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukerji, Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, Jeetendra, and Tusshar Kapoor, among many others. 'Om Shanti Om' tells the story of Om (played by Shah Rukh Khan), a junior film artist in the 1970s who falls in love with a famous actress named Shantipriya. Their love story takes a tragic turn when Om dies trying to save Shantipriya, but he is reincarnated to avenge their deaths. Deepika Padukone played the role of Shantipriya.

Tabu's next project is 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', where she stars alongside her long-time co-star Ajay Devgn. The two have previously worked together in numerous films, including *Drishyam* and *Golmaal Again*. The film also features Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar and is set for a theatrical release on July 5, 2024.