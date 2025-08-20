Shah Rukh Khan reveals how soon he will recover from his injury

Mumbai, Aug 20 Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in ‘Dunki’, attended the trailer launch of his son’s upcoming streaming series ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ in Mumbai.

The who’s who of Hindi were present at the trailer launch which was held at the YRF Studios in the Andheri area of Mumbai on Wednesday.

During the event, SRK spoke with the media, and shared details about his injury. He told the media stationed at the venue, “I suffered an injury to my shoulder. I underwent a surgical procedure. The surgery wasn’t a minor one, it was considerable in magnitude and the duration. It will take 1-2 months for me to recover fully”.

He further mentioned, “But to lift the National Award, my one hand is enough. I can mostly do a lot of things with one hand like eating with one hand, brushing the teeth, and scratching myself to get rid of itching. There’s only one thing for which both my hands are not enough, to accumulate the love given by you”.

SRK had suffered an injury to his muscles on the sets of his upcoming film ‘King’. The actor was rushed to the USA for treatment. He left the shoot of ‘King’ mid-way, and is reported to have taken a month-long break from the film’s shoot.

Meanwhile, SRK was feted with his first National Award for Best Actor in 33 years of his career. He shared the award with Vikrant Massey, who was honoured for his work in ‘12th Fail’. After the announcement of the National Award being given to him for ‘Jawan’, SRK had appeared with an injured arm to share a special message with his fans.

He had said in the video, “I'm overwhelmed with gratitude, pride and humility. To be honored with the National Award is a moment that I will cherish for a lifetime. Thank you so much to the jury, the chairman and to the INB ministry and to everyone who thought I was worthy of this honor. I want to thank all my directors and writers, especially for the year 2023”.

“So thank you Raju sir, thank you Saeed and especially thanks to Atlee sir and his team for giving me the opportunity in Jawaan and trusting me to deliver and be worthy of this award”, he added.

