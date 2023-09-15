Shah Rukh Khan shakes a leg with Deepika Padukone on 'Chaleya' at 'Jawan' success press event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 : Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone arrived in style for the post-success press event for ‘Jawan’ in Mumbai. The actors enjoyed the performance by music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander and they joined him on stage to perform on the track 'Chaleya'.

Anirudh asked the fans to chant SRK's name and started his performance with ‘Zinda Banda’ and ‘Chaleya’. Both Shah Rukh and Deepika clapped as he performed on ‘Zinda Banda’.

Singer and songwriter Raja Kumari also performed with Anirudh on the title track of ‘Jawan’.

Shah Rukh also garnered attention with his performance on the track 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya'. Fans loved his dance moves on the song and later he was joined by Deepika also.

SRK and Deepika grabbed the eyeballs with their look. While Shah Rukh looked dapper in his black-belted suit that he teamed up with a white shirt, Deepika amazed everyone with her elegant look. She wore a white sari with a black sequined border.

During the event, SRK expressed his happiness and said that the making of the movie took years and involved several people. He said, “It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever.”

Helmed by Atlee, 'Jawan' also stars Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupathi. The film hit the theatres on September 7 and since then it has taken the box office by storm.

The makers of the movie held a press conference for the success of the film in Mumbai. The event was attended by SRK, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Atlee.

